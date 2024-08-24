Drone drifted to Sevastopol yacht club pier destroyed in-situ

SEVASTOPOL, August 24. /TASS/. Ordnance technicians destroyed the drone suppressed by electronic warfare system, which was found at a pier of the yacht club in Sevastopol, Governor of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

The drone suppressed in one of Ukrainian army attacks was washed during the day to the pier of the South yacht club in Sevastopol.

"Ordnance technicians from a special team ascertained presence of the charge during the inspection of the dangerously explosive item and the decision was made to destroy it at the point of detection in view of transportation danger. The target destruction of the drone was normal," Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel.