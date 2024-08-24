US not planning to transfer F-16 jets to Ukraine — Air Force Secretary

HELSINKI, August 24. /TASS/. The US does not plan to transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the near future, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said in an interview with the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

"I know nothing about things like that. But the idea is not ruled out," Kendall said. Immediate needs of Ukraine will be covered by current aid from such NATO countries as Denmark and the Netherlands, he noted.

"The United States is helping to train pilots together with our partners and significant progress in training will be achieved next year," Kendall said.