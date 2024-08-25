Hezbollah completes first stage of operation against Israel — statement

BEIRUT, August 25. /TASS/. The Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement has completed the first stage of its operation against Israel in retaliation for the killing of military commander Fuad Shukr, the movement said in a statement.

Hezbollah points out that strikes on Israeli targets were carried out "at the appointed time and from all positions." Our military operation is over for today," the statement notes.

Hezbollah emphasized that Israel’s allegations about preemptive strikes that had foiled the operation "are untrue."

Earlier, the Israeli army said that aircraft had attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon due to preparations for an attack on Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency in the country. Later, over 320 rockets were fired towards Israel from Lebanon.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the killing of Fuad Shukr, a top commander of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement, in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed the killings on Israel, vowing to take revenge.