MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. No less than 30% of the Kharkov Region must be liberated in order to hold a referendum on whether or not to become a part of Russia, head of the region’s military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev said in an interview with TASS.

"Probably, at least 30-40% of the region needs to be taken under control in order to objectively calculate the percentage of the population residing in the liberated part. This is what we were going to do in 2022, much like the four regions which, to our envy, became part of Russia. Yes, back then it did not work out for the Kharkov Region because we had to abandon our villages and leave. But, as I've said before, if we can establish this percentage, and the people are ready to vote, then we will be able to determine the proportion of the population willing to participate in the referendum," he said.

The official also hopes to hold a survey by the end of the year in order to gauge public interest in becoming a part of Russia.

"At this time, we are controlling only a number of towns and villages mostly inhabited by socially vulnerable population segments. It has been verified that they all receive some type of benefits. And along with bread and humanitarian aid, they are receiving federal subsidies. So the residents of the Kharkov Region, much like ourselves, are waiting for this moment of liberation," Ganchev noted.