BELGOROD, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have delivered strikes on private residences and utility sheds in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian army drones attacked three villages in our region at once. According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties," he said.

The governor added that information on the aftermath of the attacks is being updated.