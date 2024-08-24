Pavel Durov may be charged with terrorism, money laundering, drug trafficking — TF1

PARIS, August 25. /TASS/. The French authorities may charge Telegram founder Pavel Durov with terrorism-related crimes, money laundering and drug trafficking, the TF1 TV channel reported.

According to the report, Durov may be charged with various crimes, "including terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography."

The law enforcement reportedly believes that Durov is complicit in illegal drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud due to insufficient Telegram moderation, refusal to cooperate with the law enforcement and the option to send cryptocurrency through the messenger.

The Telegram founder was put into custody and may be delivered to a court shortly, the TV channel says.

Previously, TF1 reported that Durov was detained in the Le Bourget Airport, accompanied by a woman and a bodyguard.

Meanwhile, the Paris police prefecture has not yet confirmed Durov’s detention for TASS.