Over 150 munitions destroyed in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Engineers of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies destroyed more than 150 munitions in the Kursk Region, ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Search and deactivation of explosive items in the Kursk Region are performed daily within the framework of the effective counterterrorist operation regime. Engineers destroyed over 150 munitions over the entire time," the press service said.

Ministry’s ordnance technicians found and destroyed the warhead of a Tochka-U missile fired by the Ukrainian army, the press service added. To retrieve the munition, professionals had to dig a pit and find all the explosive components of the missile, it noted.