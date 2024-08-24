German police nab suspect in terror attack — Bild

BERLIN, August 24. /TASS/. Germany’s special task force (SEK) has conducted an operation at one of the refugee shelters in the western city of Solingen where an attacker stabbed to death three people at a city festival.

According to Bild, allegedly, a Syrian national was apprehended.

On Friday evening, an unidentified individual armed with a knife attacked festival attendees. Three people were killed and eight were injured with four of them currently listed in serious condition.

The investigation is looking into the suspect’s possible ties to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).