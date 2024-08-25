One civilian killed in Ukraine’s shelling attack on Gorlovka neighborhood in DPR

DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. One civilian was killed in Ukraine’s shelling attack on the Zaitsevo neighborhood near Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), head of the local administration Ivan Prikhodko said.

"One civilian was killed as a result of the shelling attack on the Zaitsevo neighborhood by Ukrainian troops," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Prikhodko, three more civilians were wounded.

Apart from that, in his words, two women were injured in another Gorlovka’s neighborhood, Dzerzhinsk.