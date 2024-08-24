Russian Cabinet introduces benefit for imports of LNG producing equipment

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian government sets a tariff benefit for imports of equipment for small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, the Cabinet set in its decree.

The decree was prepared to implement the decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved on April 22 of this year.

"The government approved the decree of providing the tariff benefit for imports of individual kinds of equipment for construction, outfit and maintenance of small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and sales facilities," the Cabinet noted.

The tariff benefit implies that goods will be exempt from the import customs duty. To receive it, foreign trade participants will need to confirm the target purpose of imported equipment. The energy ministry will develop and approve the procedure for such confirmations and their issue.

The decision will be in effect until May 31, 2026, the government said.