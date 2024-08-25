Israel manages to prevent major attack by Hezbollah, army spokesperson says

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. The Israeli military managed to prevent a major attack by the Hezbollah Shia movement on August 25, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Anna Ukolova told TASS.

"This morning, we managed to prevent a major attack on Israel. As a result, the attack from Lebanon turned out to be less strong than expected, and it caused minimum damage," she said.

"The terrorist organization Hezbollah has been launching projectiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at cities in northern Israel for almost 11 months. Last night, our intelligence units and surveillance systems detected preparations for another attack, which was supposed to be far larger in scale, and a decision was made to carry out a preemptive strike," Ukolova pointed out.

She confirmed that "the operation involved about 100 fighter jets of the [Israeli] Air Force." "Hundreds of targets, including launchers and ready-to-launch missiles, were destroyed," the IDF spokesperson added.