Russian Embassy demands French authorities ensure protection of Telegram CEO’s rights

PARIS, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Paris has demanded that the French authorities ensure the protection of Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov’s rights after he was arrested in France, the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

"Right after the media reported of Pavel Durov’s arrest, we asked the French authorities to clarify the reasons behind it, and also demanded that his rights be protected and he is provided with consular access. So far, the French authorities have been evading cooperation on the matter," the statement reads.

According to the mission, Russian diplomats are in contact with Durov’s lawyer.

The LCI TV channel reported earlier that Durov had been arrested at Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. TF1 said that Durov might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography.