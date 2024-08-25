Russian Embassy in France clarifies situation around Durov’s detention — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in France took necessary steps to clarify the situation around the detention of Pavel Durov, although his representative have not contacted the mission, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"In regards to the information about Durov’s detention, the Russian embassy in France immediately took steps, necessary in such situation, in order to clarify the situation around a Russian citizen, although the businessman’s representatives filed no application," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that this work started before Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov contacted the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Davankov contacted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with a request to seek Durov’s release.