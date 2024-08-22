MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Citizens of NATO member states contact Russian embassies en masse in order to obtain residence permits, visas or "any kind of document" that would make it possible to protect their families from the collective West’s course on destruction of traditional values, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"[A large] number of citizens of NATO member states come to our embassies to obtain a residence permit, a visa, any kind of document to preserve their facilities. They come because they have children. […] For some Western European countries, it is thousands of people," she said in an interview for Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Zakharova pointed out that, starting on August 19, citizens of other states are allowed to apply to Russia, if they are being persecuted in their states for following traditional values. According to the diplomat, the people do it not for Russia, not for "the greater good" - these are wealthy people, who want to save their children from "distortion and re-sewing of reproductive organs."

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree on the procedure of application for relocation to Russia as a humanitarian aid. According to the document, Russia will provide aid to those who do not accept the destructive neo-liberal ideas in their countries, which contradict the traditional values.