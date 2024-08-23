{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Enemy losses: developments in Kursk Region

In total, the enemy has lost 5,137 servicemen since fighting began in the region

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 400 servicemen and 17 armored vehicles over the day in Kursk, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost 5,137 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations

- Russian servicemen took out a Ukrainian armed forces sabotage and reconnaissance unit near Kamyshevka in the Kursk Region.

- Units of the Northern battlegroup, supported by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the direction of the settlements of Borki and Malaya Loknya. They also foiled attacks in the direction of Komarovka, Korenevo, Martynovka and Russkaya Konopelka.

- Russian troops struck Ukrainian troop clusters and equipment near Apanasovka, Alexandriya, Vishnevka, Guyevo, Mikhailovka, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Plekhovo, Snagost and Yuzhny in the Kursk Region.

- Russian aircraft struck areas where enemy reserves were amassing personnel and military equipment near Aleksandrovka, Bachevsk, Bunyakino, Vorozhba, Glukhov, Kamenka, Miropolye, Mogritza, Novaya Sloboda, Obody, Pervomayskoye, Pavlovka, Svessa, Seredina-Buda and Tolstodubovo in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost somewhere in the vicinity of 400 servicemen, as well as 17 armored vehicles, including one tank, two armored personnel carriers, 14 armored combat vehicles, two artillery pieces, an MLRS launcher, two mortars and ten vehicles.

- In total, the Ukrainian armed forces lost 5,137 servicemen, 69 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 55 armored personnel carriers, 350 armored combat vehicles, 158 vehicles, 34 artillery pieces, five anti-aircraft missile systems, 11 multiple rocket launchers, including three HIMARS and one MLRS, six electronic warfare stations, and four pieces of engineering equipment.

Alaudinov's statements

- The Russian military prevents enemy units from pulling forces to the Kursk direction, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

- According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces are doing everything they can to prevent Ukrainian servicemen taken captive from being brought to a safe zone.

Evacuation and payments to residents

- About 2,000 people have left the Kursk Region's border districts over the past two days, Emergencies Ministry deputy spokesman Artyom Sharov said.

- According to him, over 7,000 residents in the region have received financial assistance.

