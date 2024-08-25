5 civilians killed, 12 injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 25. /TASS/. Five people were killed by the Ukrainian shelling of the settlement of Rakitnoye in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel, adding that 12 people, including 3 children, were injured.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a brutal terrorist strike at the settlement of Rakitnoye in the middle of the night. To our great grief, the enemy strike took lives of 5 civilians. […] 12 people, including 3 minors, were injured in the shelling," Gladkov said.

The governor specified that 4 people are in severe condition; all injured people currently receive medical aid in hospitals.

In addition, 10 private households and 4 cars were damaged in the settlement. A gas pipeline got damaged, leaving three settlements without gas supply. Power lines also got damaged. The emergency services will begin repairs as soon as possible, the governor said.