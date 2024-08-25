Russian air defenses down eight HIMARS rockets, 41 Ukrainian drones in past day

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed 41 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight HIMARS rockets in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses shot down eight US-made HIMARS rockets and 41 unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry specified that a total of 640 planes, 283 helicopters, 30,475 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 missile systems, 17,566 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,425 multiple rocket launchers, and 13,621 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 25,200 special military motor vehicles, had been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

Ukraine loses up to 510 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks in the past day, causing the enemy to lose up to 510 troops and four ammunition depots, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the troops and equipment of the 14th, 44th and 45th mechanized brigades and the Third Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, and the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade near Berestovoye, Kolesninovka, Novoosinovo and Petropavkovka in the Kherson Region, Novovodyanoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Five counterattacks by assault teams of the 66th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 1st and 4th national guard brigades and the 12th Special Operations Brigade Azov were repelled. The enemy lost up to 510 troops, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and nine motor vehicles," the statement reads.

A US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, a Polish-made Krab 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, three D-30 122 mm howitzers, a US-made M119 105 mm howitzer, and three Anklav-N and Kvertus electronic warfare systems were hit by counter battery fire. Four Ukrainian ammunition depots were destroyed.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center continues advancing deeper into enemy defenses

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center continued to move deeper into enemy defenses in the past day, making the enemy lose over 500 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center continue moving deeper into enemy defenses. They defeated the forces of the 32nd and 110th mechanized brigades, the 25th Air Assault Brigade, the 71th Ranger Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 109th, 111th and 129th territorial defense brigades, and the 15th National Guard Brigade near Selidovo, Galitsynovka, Vozdvizhenka, Tarasovka, Gradovka, Rozovka, Toretsk, Memrik and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic. <...> The enemy lost over 500 troops," the statement reads.

In addition, Russian forces repelled seven counterattacks by the forces of the 100th, 150th and 151th mechanized brigades, the 68th Ranger Brigade, the 49th Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 14th National Guard Brigade. Ukraine lost two tanks, nine motor vehicles, a Giatsint-B 152 mm gun, a D-20 152 mm howitzer and a D-30 122 mm howitzer.

Ukraine loses up to 130 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East

The Ukrainian army lost up to 130 troops and a Caesar self-propelled howitzer in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup East improved their tactical position, hitting the troops and equipment of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 48th Territorial Defense Assault Battalion near Ugledar, Vodyanoye, Shakhtyorsk, Prechistovka and Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region. Two counterattacks by units of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 130 troops in the past day, as well as an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, a French-made Caesar 155 mm self-propelled howitzer and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare systems.

Ukraine loses up to 630 troops, Abrams tank in area of responsibility of Battlegroup South

The Ukrainian army lost up to 630 troops and an Abrams tank in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South improved their frontline positions, hitting the troops and equipment of the 24th, 28th, 30th, 32nd and 54th mechanized brigades, the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 46th Air Mobile Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 37th Marine Brigade near Pereyezdnoye, Zaliznyanksoye, Grigorovka, Raigorodok, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumvoka, Pleshcheyevka, Kurakhovo, Katerinovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. An attack by the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was repelled. The enemy lost up to 630 troops in the past day, as well as an Abrams tank, an armored combat vehicle and 17 motor vehicles," the statement reads.

The ministry added that a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and eight US-made M119 105 mm howitzers had been hit. Three ammunition depots were destroyed.

Ukraine loses up to 130 troops in Volchansk, Liptsy areas in past day

The Ukrainian Army lost up to 130 troops in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Volchansk and Liptsy areas, units of Battlegroup North defeated the forces of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 36th Marine Brigade, the 13th National Guard Brigade and the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade near Velikaya Pisaryovka in the Sumy Region, Prudyanka, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost up to 130 troops, an armored personnel carrier, an armored combat vehicle and four 122 mm D-30 howitzers," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Dnepr hits three Ukrainian brigades, makes enemy lost up to 60 troops

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr defeated the forces of three Ukrainian brigades in the past day, making the enemy lose up to 60 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr defeated the forces of the 65th Mechanized Brigade and the 141st Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 35th Marine Brigade and the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade near Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Kherson, Tokarevka and Dneprovskoye in the Kherson Area. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 60 troops, five motor vehicles, two 152 mm D-20 howitzers and an Anklav-N electronic warfare system," the statement reads.