TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a 48-hour state of emergency after the Israeli military carried out preemptive strikes at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, YNet News reported.

Earlier, Israel’s Channel 12 said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had held a meeting with Gallant.

According to the Israeli army, the country's aircraft attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon because preparations for a missile strike on Israel were underway there.