Dmitry Medvedev reveals who writes his Telegram posts

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Chairman of the United Russia Dmitry Medvedev said he writes his Telegram posts himself, because "nobody would write such stuff" for him, but admitted that he does have aides.

"Do you have any doubt that I do it myself?" Medvedev said during a meeting with volunteers Tuesday. "Indeed, some rather harsh things could be found there occasionally. As you clearly understand, nobody will write such stuff for me. They will simply be afraid, they’ll say: ‘Are you nuts?’ I’m the only one who can do that. Of course, I have assistants and they do work."

According to Medvedev, it is necessary to speak the truth in order to spark true interest.

"This is the key to being heard, read, and trusted. As soon as you try to swerve in any way, it won’t be appreciated," he noted.

According to Medvedev, speaking in obscure ways is important for diplomats.

"And they do a great job, they are being trained for that and we respect them for that. But we are not having a diplomatic discussion in this case, after all. So you have to tell the truth, then you’ll be understood," the politician said, commenting on the secret to the success of his Telegram channel.