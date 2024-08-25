Latin American countries unwilling to send military aid to Ukraine — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The leaders of Latin American countries aren’t inclined to send military aid to Ukraine as it runs counter to the long-term interests of their nations, Russian Ambassador to Chile Vladimir Belinsky said in an interview with TASS.

"As we know from public statements by US officials, back in the day, Washington actively urged a number of Latin American countries to join support activities," he noted. "However, there’s a clear mutual understanding among Latin American leaders that military assistance to Ukraine would run counter to the long-term national interests of their countries," the envoy added.

Belinsky also said that "one can only guess" if the US authorities had sent such requests to the Chilean authorities.