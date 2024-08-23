Russia delivers 16 precision strikes at Ukrainian military sites over week — top brass

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 16 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian military airfields, ammunition, missile/artillery depots and hangars of NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On August 17-23, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 16 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles at airfield infrastructure, ammunition, missile and artillery depots, Ukrainian armament and military hardware repair workshops and hangars storing NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems," the ministry said in a statement.

The strikes also targeted fuel bases supplying Ukrainian military hardware, amassment areas of reserves and temporary deployment sites of nationalist units and foreign mercenaries, it said.

Kiev loses 16,155 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 16,155 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest data shows that the Ukrainian army suffered roughly 3,090 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, 3,400 casualties from the Battlegroup West, 4,530 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 3,855 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 800 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 480 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North thwarts Kiev’s attempts to deploy reserves in Kursk area

Russia’s Battlegroup North thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to deploy reserves in the Kursk Region over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery inflicted losses on uncovered amassments of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s four mechanized, two air assault and three territorial defense brigades. They thwarted the enemy’s attempts to deploy reserves," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 3,090 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 3,090 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 29 enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

In the Liptsy and Volchansk areas in the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units struck manpower and military equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade, the ministry specified.

"Over the week, the enemy’s losses in the Battlegroup North area of responsibility amounted to 3,090 personnel, 29 tanks, 167 armored combat vehicles, including four infantry fighting vehicles and an M113 armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, 75 motor vehicles, seven multiple launch rocket systems, among them US-made MLRS, and also 32 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed German-made IRIS-T and also S-125 surface-to-air missile launchers, a German-made TRML-4D multifunctional radar station, a Norwegian-made NASAMS surface-to-air missile system radar and eight electronic warfare stations, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,400 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground, repelled 19 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 3,400 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and two territorial defense brigades. They repelled 19 counterattacks by Ukrainian army units," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,400 personnel, three tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 10 US-made MaxxPro and also Kozak armored vehicles and 48 motor vehicles, it specified.

Russian troops also destroyed 30 Ukrainian field artillery guns, among them 16 US-, German-and Polish-made 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers, nine field ammunition depots and three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 4,530 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 4,530 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 19 ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their frontline positions, inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized, two motorized infantry and two infantry brigades, an assault brigade, two airmobile brigades and two territorial defense brigades. They repelled two counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 4,530 personnel, 32 motor vehicles, 68 field artillery guns, including 36 NATO-produced self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers and five multiple launch rocket systems, among them two Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launchers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 19 field ammunition depots and three electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates five communities in DPR over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated five communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Sviridonovka, Artyomovo, Novgorodskoye, Zhelannoye and Mezhevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations. They inflicted casualties on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They repulsed 27 counterattacks by enemy formations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,855 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 3,855 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 3,855 personnel, six tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 43 motor vehicles and 51 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East repulses seven Ukrainian counterattacks over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East repulsed seven Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 800 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous frontiers and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They repulsed seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 800 personnel, two tanks, 37 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery guns, it specified.

"In addition, six field ammunition depots and four electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes seven Ukrainian brigades over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted losses on seven Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a coastal defense brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 480 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 480 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 480 personnel, 30 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns, among them six US-made 155mm M777 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys two US-made HIMARS rocket launchers over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and four American-made Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Dnepr units "destroyed two launchers and a transporter-loader vehicle of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a launcher and a transporter-loader vehicle of the US-made MLRS multiple rocket launcher, four launchers and two AN/MPQ-65 radar stations of the American-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system, three electronic warfare stations and five field ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian combat aircraft, four helicopters over week

Russian forces destroyed two combat aircraft and four helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Su-24 frontline bomber, a MiG-29 fighter jet and four helicopters: one Mi-17 and three Mi-8s of the Ukrainian Air Force," the ministry said.

Almost 30 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Almost 30 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 29 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 340 Ukrainian UAVs, 18 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 340 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 18 French-made Hammer smart bombs and 87 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, air defense capabilities "shot down a Neptune-MD anti-ship missile, 18 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 87 US-made HIMARS rockets and 340 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 147 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 640 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 30,390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,547 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,425 multiple rocket launchers, 13,566 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,104 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.