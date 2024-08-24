Russian Battlegroup East thwarted four Ukrainian army’s counterattacks

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Battlegroup East units repelled four counterattacks of the Ukrainian army over the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Four counterattacks of assault units of the 5th armor brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 128th territorial defense brigades were thwarted. The Ukrainian army lost up to 130 servicemen, a M113 armored personnel carrier of the US make, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, and two 155 mm Caesar howitzers produced by France," the ministry said.

The Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and thwarted six Ukrainian army’s counterattacks over the past day, with enemy losses up to 520 servicemen and four ammunition depots, the ministry added.

Ukrainian army lost up to 135 servicemen in Volchansk, Liptsy directions

Ukraine lost up to 135 servicemen, a Marder combat vehicle and two BTR-4 Bucephalus armored personnel carriers in Volchansk and Liptsy directions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Battlegroup North units engaged units of the 22nd mechanized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 36th marine infantry brigade, 101st and 118th territorial defense brigades in areas of Grabovskoye and Glukhov settlements of the Sumy Region and Glubokoye and Volchansk of the Kharkov Region. The adversary lost up to 135 servicemen, a Marder infantry combat vehicle of German make, two BTR-4 Bucephalus armored personnel carriers and six motor vehicles," the ministry informed.

The Battlegroup West units captured better positions at the same time. The Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position, the ministry added.

Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian SAM launcher, EW stations

Russian Armed Forces destroyed a launcher unit of the Ukrainian S-125 SAM system and two EW stations over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of battlegroups of the Russian Armed Forces engaged the launcher unit of the S-125 SAM system, two EW stations, a POL depot, a drone production shop and clustered manpower and materiel of the adversary in 138 areas," the ministry said.

The Battlegroup Dnieper destroyed over 65 Ukrainian servicemen during the past day and engaged units of three Ukrainian brigades by fire, the ministry added.

Russian Air Defense downed three ATACMS missiles

The Russian Armed Forces shot down three ATACMS missiles over the day during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense assets downed three ATACMS tactical missiles of the US make, five Hammer bombs produced by France, 12 HIMARS rocket projectiles of the US make and 44 drones, including 16 outside the special military operation area," the ministry informed.

According to ministry’s data 640 fixed-wing aircraft, 283 rotary-wing aircraft, and 30,434 drones were destroyed from the start of the special military operation.