Putin made decision on response to Kiev’s incursion – ambassador to US

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. The Russian government has made up its mind about the response to the Kiev government’s incursion into Russia’s borderline region of Kursk, and the retaliation will be tough, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has told reporters.

"I’m telling you sincerely that [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has made the decision. I am firmly convinced that all those responsible will be punished heavily for the events in the Kursk Region," the diplomat said.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. According to Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, about 115,000 people have been resettled from dangerous areas near the border. Kursk Region Interim Governor Alexey Smirnov said that more than 133,000 people had left their homes along the border in the Kursk Region. Temporary accommodation centers for Kursk Region residents that had to leave their homes have been opened in 29 Russian regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks since the start of fighting in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations is ongoing.