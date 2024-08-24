MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Army lost over 5,500 servicemen and 71 tanks during fights in the Kursk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In total, during hostilities in the Kursk direction the enemy lost over 5,500 servicemen, 71 tanks, 30 infantry combat vehicles, 57 armored personnel carriers, 372 combat armored vehicles," the ministry said.

The Russian army aviation engaged manpower and materiel of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region and hit concentration areas of the adversary in the Sumy Region, the ministry noted.

Reconnaissance and search activities continue to destroy Ukrainian sabotage teams in the Kursk Region. Ten Ukrainian servicemen surrendered over the day, the ministry informed.

"Losses of the Ukrainian armed forces over the day were more than 360 servicemen and 29 armored vehicles, including two tanks, three infantry combat vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, twenty-two combat armored vehicles, two artillery pieces, 12 vehicles, the Bukovel-AD EW station and a counterbattery radar," the ministry added.