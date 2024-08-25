China to continue mediation efforts in Ukraine crisis, diplomat says

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. Beijing will continue mediation efforts to help find a political solution to the situation in Ukraine, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, according to China Central Television.

"As for the Ukraine issue, China maintains an open and unbiased position. It will keep promoting peace talks and facilitating a political solution, and will also continue diplomatic mediation efforts," he pointed out, commenting on Washington’s plans to discuss the Ukraine issue during White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to China on August 27-29.

The Chinese diplomat also called on the US "to stop using unilateral sanctions indiscriminately, exercising ‘long-arm jurisdiction,’ and slandering, putting pressure on and blackmailing China."

Earlier, Washington announced Sullivan’s first visit to China. Apart from Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he is also expected to meet with other senior officials, the White House said. According to Washington, the parties will particularly discuss Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.