MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian forces captured ten Ukrainian troops in the borderline Kursk Region in the past day, Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"Today (on August 23 - TASS), the enemy lost a tank and five armored vehicles. A Bukovel electronic warfare system and a gun were destroyed; <...> a lot of infantry troops were killed," Alaudinov said.

"Marines did a good job once again today, capturing ten enemy soldiers," he added.