Trump defeats Harris by landslide in Elon Musk’s poll on X social network

NEW YORK, August 22. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump defeated his Democrat election rival Kamala Harris by an overwhelming margin in a poll on the X social network, organized by US entrepreneur Elon Musk.

More than 5.8 million people took part in the vote. A total of 73.2% of them voted for Trump, and the remaining 26.8% supported Harris.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.

At the Democratic convention, which is underway on August 19-22, Harris is expected to officially agree to run for US President in the November elections.