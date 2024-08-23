Manufacturers of FPV drone Upyr found drone producing plant Uraldronzavod

YEKATERINBURG, August 23. /TASS/. The manufacturers of the FPV drone Upyr (Vampire), which is used in all areas of the special military operation in Ukraine founded a plant named Uraldronzavod, a representative of the enterprise told TASS.

"As a result, we really named our enterprise "Uraldronzavod". Our contribution to the common victory is noted both in Russia, by military personnel and other residents of the country who help us with funds, and in other countries," the representative of the enterprise said commenting on the inclusion of Uraldronzavod in the American sanctions list.

On August 23, the US authorities introduced restrictive measures against nearly 400 individuals and legal entities.

The FPV drone Upyr (Vampire) was first used in the special military operation zone in May 2023 and proved its effectiveness: it destroyed boats with landing troops on the Dnieper, fortifications, dugouts and strongholds of the enemy. In March 2024, it destroyed an American Abrams tank, several Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces.