Akhmat forces return to special military operation zone

GROZNY, June 25. /TASS/. Soldiers from the Akhmat special unit have returned to the special military operation zone after being temporarily relocated to repress the armed revolt in Rostov-on-Don and the Rostov region, commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and deputy commander of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"We haven't completely removed Akhmat from the front. Only those units that could be replaced by others were removed. At the moment, Akhmat units are gradually returning to the zone of the special military operation to continue working on the liberation of Maryinka," he said.

The unit’s fighters were sent to Rostov-on-Don, according to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, "to take control of the situation."

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of PMC Wagner founder Evgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country's military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry called the allegations of an attack on PMC Wagner fake news.

On Saturday evening, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held talks with Prigozhin to work out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that the PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys, which appeared to be heading toward Moscow, turning them around and returning to field camps.