Telegram founder’s arrest on criminal charges mirrors Assange case, source says

BRUSSELS, August 25. /TASS/. Telegram messenger CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest on criminal charges mirrors the case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, a judicial source in Brussels told TASS.

"Durov’s case actually mirrors that of Assange. In both situations, the founder of a major independent international media outlet was targeted through the use of criminal charges," the said.

The fact that Durov holds French citizenship will largely untie the hands of prosecutors, he added. However, the source believes that no matter what passports Durov has, the media will continue to look at him as a Russian national, which considerably reduces the possibility that the public in Europe will support him.

According to the source, Durov’s arrest in Paris is fully in line with the spirit and principles of the European Union's Digital Services Act, which says that operators of social media networks and online platforms are responsible for any content posted. In order to escape punishment, an operator must automatically delete content banned by the European regulator. Still, the Digital Services Act does not provide for individual criminal responsibility, the source added.

France’s LCI TV channel reported earlier that Durov had been arrested at Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. TF1 said that he might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography.