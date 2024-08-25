Elon Musk believes Europeans to be executed for social media likes soon

NEW YORK, August 25. /TASS/. US businessman Elon Musk believes that people in Europe will soon be executed for liking a joke social media post.

"POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme," he said on his X page, commenting on Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov’s detention in France.

Previously, the LCI TV channel reported that Durov was detained in France. According to the media outlet, Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport after arriving from Azerbaijan. The TF1 TV channel reported that Durov was put into custody and will be delivered to a court soon. Reportedly, Durov may be charged with various crimes, "including ones related to terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography."

The Russian embassy has taken necessary steps to clarify the situation despite none of Durov’s representatives had contacted the embassy, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.