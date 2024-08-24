Russia’s Aerospace Forces wipe out three bases of militants in Syria

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have eliminated three stationing points of Syrian militants, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), said.

According to him, the militants were hiding in remote areas in the desert.

The military official noted that aviation of the international coalition led by the US continues to create dangerous situations in Syria’s airspace, performing flights violating deconfliction protocols.