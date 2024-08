MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is expected to return home from Washington in October, a diplomatic source in Moscow told TASS.

"As for Antonov’s return from Washington, preliminarily, this will happen in October, the source said.

Antonov, 69, has been Russia’s Ambassador to the United States since August 2017. Prior to that, he was Russian deputy defense and foreign minister.