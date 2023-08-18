Russian, Chinese naval ships practice cargo transfer on move in joint Pacific patrol

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese naval ships practiced replenishing fuel supplies and transferring cargo on the move in their joint patrol in Pacific waters, the press office of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported on Friday.

"In the course of the drills held in the East China Sea, combat ships practiced replenishing freshwater and fuel supplies from support vessels and transferring cargo abeam while on the move. In the second episode, the Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs interacted with the Chinese Navy’s comprehensive resupply ship Taihu. While sailing in parallel courses, the crews exercised to synchronize the cruising speed and keep the interval based on the warships’ displacement, the sea state and the wind velocity," the press office said in a statement.

The joint naval task force keeps sailing along the agreed route in its third joint naval patrol in Pacific waters and has covered a distance of over 6,400 nautical miles since the start of patrolling, it specified.

"Over this period, the naval sailors of both countries have conducted anti-submarine warfare drills, repelled a notional enemy’s air attack, held an exercise for rescue at sea and honed the skills of helicopter cross take-offs and landings on the decks of combat ships," the statement reads.

In late June, the Russian and Chinese Navies kicked off joint patrolling in the Pacific Ocean. The crews of the warships have already traversed the Sea of Japan, the La Perouse Strait, the Sea of Okhotsk, the Kamchatka Strait and the Bering Sea, heading to the northern part of the Pacific Ocean towards the coast of Alaska.