FSB foils Kiev’s terror attack aboard Russian naval ship carrying missile weapons

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled an attempt by Ukrainian special services to carry out a terror attack aboard a Black Sea Fleet ship carrying precision missile armament, the FSB’s press office told TASS on Thursday.

The FSB detained a Russian Navy serviceman recruited by the Ukrainian intelligence and seized two improvised bombs with a total capacity of 1 kg of TNT from him, it specified.

The detained serviceman is also suspected of transmitting information constituting a state secret. Measures are underway to institute criminal proceedings under articles 205 ("Terror Act"), 222.1 ("Illegal Circulation of Explosive Substances or Explosive Devices"), 275 ("High Treason") and 283 ("Divulging Information Constituting a State Secret") of Russia’s Criminal Code, the FSB press office said.