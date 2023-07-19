MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase the deliveries of fifth-generation fighter aircraft to its armed forces, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"It is planned to increase the deliveries of fifth-generation fighter aircraft," the head of the Russian government told a coordination council on meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces on Tuesday.

He said that one of the council’s priorities is to ensure that the state procurement order is being implemented in time.

"For example, late next month aircraft makers handed over another batch of new Su-35S aircraft to the defense ministry. More aircraft are already being manufactured," he added.

Moreover, the premier added that Uralvagonzavod had already delivered its scheduled batch of T-90M Proryv and T-72BZM tanks.

"The enterprise has gained a considerable momentum over the past year, more than tripling its production output in the reported period. The armored vehicles that they manufacture is particularly required for fulfilling the tasks of the special military operation," he said.

Su-57 (Felon by NATO classification) is a fifth-generation Russian multi-functional fighter jet designed to destroy all kinds of air, ground-based and surfaced targets. The aircraft has a supersonic cruising speed, intra-fuselage weapons, radio-absorbing equipment (a "stealth" technology) as well as the newest onboard equipment. The intellectualization of Su-57 systems allows them to take on part of the pilots’ functions, including pilotage and preparation for the use of weapons.