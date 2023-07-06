Minsk to ink contract with Wagner PMC if it is deployed in Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. Belarus may sign a contract with Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in case the military formation decides to be deployed on its soil, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"If we have Wagner PMC here it means they must be protecting our interests," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting with foreign and domestic media outlets attended by a TASS correspondent. "The most important is that we have not yet signed a contract with them."

"When they [Wagner PMC] make a decision to be deployed here they will have a contract, legal obligations and everything will be documented," Lukashenko said.