Obukhov Plant makes significant contribution to strengthening Russian Armed Forces — Putin

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the staff of the Obukhov State Plant on the enterprise’s 160th anniversary and noted their contribution to the improvement of the armed forces’ combat potential and ensuring Russia’s national security, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website Tuesday.

"It is gratifying that the current staff has a sincere respect for the history of its enterprise and the outstanding traditions of their predecessors. Today, the Obukhov plant is a major high-tech scientific and manufacturing facility, which provides world-class technical and technological solutions. The employees develop and put into mass production advanced weapons, military and special vehicles, make a hefty contribution to the improvement of the armed forces’ combat power and to ensuring our country’s national security," the head of state noted.

The President underscored that the Obukhov plant was established by talented, vigorous people, devoted to the interests of the Homeland - scientists, industrialists and philanthropists.

"The implementation of this major project was very important for reinforcing our country’s defense and energy potential, as well as developing the science and technology, strategic areas of the national economy," Putin added.

The Obukhov plant is a modern industrial and manufacturing facility, established in 1963, which includes research and development, production and testing capabilities for development and production of advanced special and civilian products. The plant is a part of the VKO Almaz-Antey group.