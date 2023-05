MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed more than 155 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours in those directions the enemy’s losses amounted to over 155 Ukrainian troops dead and injured, 14 vehicles, as well as a US-made M777 artillery system," he said.