Russian forces wipe up fuel depot of Ukrainian airborne brigade in DPR

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a fuel and lubricants depot of a Ukrainian airborne brigade in the course of the special military operation near Slavyansk, the spokesman for Russia’s top brass, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported on Saturday.

"A fuel and lubricants depot of the 81st airborne brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed near Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

According to Konashenkov, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 73 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 95 areas.