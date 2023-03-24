Senior Russian defense official warns Kiev against using depleted uranium weapons

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The use of depleted uranium munitions by Kiev could harm Ukrainian troops, and the West is well aware of that, the Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, Igor Kirillov, said on Friday.

"The West is well aware of the negative consequences that the use of depleted uranium munitions can have. Despite the risk that the use of such weapons could irreparably damage the health of Ukrainian troops and civilians, NATO countries, in particular Great Britain, have expressed the willingness to provide the Kiev regime with such weapons," Kirillov said at a briefing.

The senior Russian defense official pointed to documents that confirm NATO’s awareness of the risks associated with the use of such munitions, for soldiers and civilians alike, as well as the potential environmental hazards. Kirillov cited the US Army’s 1994 report to Congress, which found that no existing technology could mitigate the toxicity of depleted uranium (DU), while the process of decontaminating areas affected by DU is complicated.

Citing a report published by the Royal Society of London in 2001, Kirillov also said that lung cancer was the highest risk of radiation-induced cancer from exposure to DU.

A British Defense Ministry official, Baroness Annabel Goldie, said in a written response to a question by a member of the House of Lords on Monday that the United Kingdom would supply Ukraine with shells containing DU, which she said are more effective in destroying armored vehicles. Moreover, the UK Defense Ministry described DU as "a standard component" of armor-piercing shells.