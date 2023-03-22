Russia concerned about NATO’s military activities in Arctic, diplomat says

YAKUTSK, March 22. /TASS/. NATO’s military activities in the Arctic region cannot but alarm Russia, Nikolay Korchunov, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-At-Large and Chair of the Senior Arctic Officials of the Arctic Council, said on Wednesday.

"We can see military tensions rising in the Arctic region as NATO member states have stepped up their drills and expanded the scope of these drills. All this certainly causes us concern because the rise in tensions is evident. Of course, such statements will particularly be aimed at justifying the growing military spending of the US and its allies in the Arctic region," the diplomat said in response to a TASS question about a Bloomberg article claiming that the Arctic could become a new area of confrontation between NATO and Russia.

Korchunov pointed out that Russia did not see any issues in the Arctic region that would require a military solution.

"If my memory serves me correctly, the Bloomberg article said that there was a risk of a US confrontation not only with Russia but also with China in the Arctic. We certainly were surprised to hear such allegations about China because, unlike other non-Arctic nations, namely the United Kingdom and other NATO member states, China pursues a policy of military restraint in those latitudes and does not hold drills there," Korchunov noted.