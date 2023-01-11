Kiev abandons its forces in Soledar like disposable resource — expert

DONETSK, January 11. /TASS/. The leadership of Ukraine, by sending ever more forces to the area of Soledar, did not think at all about losses. In fact, it wrote off a large number of its military personnel a long time ago, military-political expert Yan Gagin told TASS.

"The Ukrainian leadership, during the entire period of fighting for both Soledar and Artyomovsk, absolutely did not take into account its losses. It did not hesitate to throw ever more reserves into the fire of hostilities. It was not a problem for Kiev to abandon its military personnel in the city, already occupied by us. Those troops were simply written off. They were no longer considered to be alive and needed," he said.

Among those Ukrainian military who remained in the city, Gagin said, there may be wounded, those who lost means of communication, or who had gone on a mission and had no time to return.

"In any case, all these people were simply left in the lurch," he said. "Ukraine is abandoning its soldiers. In order to beautifully report on time to its patrons in the United States, London, Brussels, and NATO that they are brave guys, that they are fighting wonderfully and holding the fort."

Gagin believes that in this way Kiev is in fact "simply using up Ukraine’s male population."

"By and large, all these men are just disposable resources, like firewood," he said.

Most likely, the expert pointed out, those trapped will now begin to surrender. When taken prisoner, they will be able to stay warm and get normal food and medical care.

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said last night, according to the Telegram channel of his press service, the city of Soledar, a scene of heavy fighting in recent days, had been taken under control by the Wagner group’s units.