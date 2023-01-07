Kiev regime continues shelling populated localities over past 24 hours — top brass

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Despite the observance of a ceasefire on the part of Russian troops, the Kiev regime has continued shelling residential communities over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

He reiterated that the joint group of Russian forces in the special operation zone has been observing a ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement since 12:00 on January 6.

"That said, the Kiev regime continued artillery bombardments of populated localities and Russian positions," the spokesman said.