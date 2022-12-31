Russian troops continue to advance in Donetsk direction — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian troops continue advancing in the Donetsk direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov announced on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops continued their offensive operations, delivering strikes with operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems in areas of accumulation of manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

Konashenkov said that more than 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored personnel carriers, four armored vehicles and three pickup trucks were destroyed in this direction in a day.