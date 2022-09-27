Three killed, one wounded in LPR’s Bryanka as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and one more was wounded in the city of Bryanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, a source in the city’s mayor’s office told TASS on Tuesday.

"Three people were killed and one more was wounded as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops from US HIMARS systems," the source said.

According to Andrey Marochko, an officer of the LPR People’s Militia, a Bryanka section of the Luganskgaz company was destroyed, a college and a school, as well as several dwelling houses were damaged.

The LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said earlier that Ukrainian troops had fired 12 rockets at the city of Bryanka.