Vostok 2022 drills attended by observers from 31 countries — defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Observers from 31 countries were present at the Vostok 2022 strategic drills, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Friday.

"High-level delegations from Armenia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Venezuela, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan, as well as military attaches accredited in Russia and observers from 31 counties monitored the drills," he said.

The Vostok 2022 drills were held on September 1-7 and involved military contingents and observers from the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and partner countries.