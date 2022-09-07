All goals of Vostok-2022 exercise achieved — deputy defense minister

PRIMORSKY REGION, September 7. /TASS/. All goals of the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercises have been achieved, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov said at the closing ceremony at the Sergeyevsky training ground in the Primorsky Region on Wednesday.

"We have a clear understanding of what we need to do today and what to strive for tomorrow in order to ensure the military security of our countries. I believe that the goals of the exercise have been achieved," Yevkurov said, according to the Defense Ministry’s news release.

At the end of the closing ceremony the most distinguished servicemen were granted awards. In all, more than 900 officers and men, including 142 representatives of foreign military contingents, received decorations.

The Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise was held on September 1 to September 7. The task was to practice defensive and offensive operations at nine training grounds: Burduny, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Knyaze-Volkonsky, Lagunnoye, Sergeyevsky, Telemba, Uspenovsky and other training grounds, as well as in water areas and coastal zones of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.