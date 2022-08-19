Some NPP workers may be Ukrainian intel agents, Zaporozhye regional official says

MELITOPOL, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s intelligence agencies actively worked to set up an agent network at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, so there may be many sleeper agents, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Friday.

"Two fire spotters have already been caught. The NPP has a large staff and the SBU [Ukraine’s Security Service], other intelligence agencies and punitive bodies of the (Ukrainian President Vladimir) Zelensky and (former President Pyotr) Poroshenko regimes have been active here for years," he pointed out.

According to Rogov, Kiev’s law enforcement agencies often sought to intimidate the plant’s workers to turn them into their agents. "The odds are high that there still are people who have links to Ukrainian intel agencies and cooperate with them," the official noted.

"These two people (fire spotters - TASS) knew that the targets of attacks included the peaceful city [of Energodar] and the very nuclear power plant where they work. One of them even suffered a minor wound. Still, they did not stop working for Kiev," Rogov noted. He added that security measures had been tightened at the facility.

Two employees of the Zaporozhye plant were detained for directing Ukraine’s artillery fire on August 17. They are facing a sentence of between 10 years and a life in prison on terrorism charges.