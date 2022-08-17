Russia maintains weapons export amid new political realities — official

PATRIOT PARK, August 17. /TASS/. Russia was forced to revise its military-technical cooperation with unfriendly countries in the new political conditions, but at the same time it has maintained and even increased the supplies of certain items of military hardware thanks to partnership with African and Latin American countries, the head of the federal service for military-technical cooperation FSVTS, Dmitry Shugayev, said at the international forum Army-2022 on Wednesday.

"In the light of the current political situation in the world Russia was forced to adjust its military-technical cooperation with unfriendly states. However, the states of Africa and Latin America are our traditional and reliable partners. One can say with certainty that Russia managed to maintain the previous amount of supplies of weapons and military equipment and military services, and in some respects to exceed the parameters of previous years, which enables us to retain one of the leading positions on the global arms market," he said.

Shugayev noted the growing range of products being exported. High-tech items are in ever greater demand, he stressed.

"At the same time, comprehensive servicing and maintenance of military equipment, previously purchased by foreign customers, accounts for a significant share of our contracts," he added.

The international military-technical forum Army-2022 is running on August 15-21 at the Patriot exhibition center near Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry is the organizer.